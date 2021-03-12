The Political Violence Behind Propaganda

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the headlines that include, US international relations in reference to mainstream propaganda, the ongoing violence in Syria and the recently passed covid relief bill.

Guests:

Alexander Mercouris – Editor–in–Chief at TheDuran.com | China’s Demonstration of Power

Mark Frost – Economist and Professor | Covid Relief Bill

Vanessa Beeley – International Investigative Journalist | 10th Anniversary of US Failed Coup in Syria

Alan MacLeod – Senior Staff Writer for MintPress | Propaganda Studies: State Dept Ned Price & NY Times

China is requiring some passengers arriving from overseas to receive an anal swab to test for COVID-19. Alexander Mercouris gives his take on this story and the international reaction to it and the demonstration of China’s power. The conversation continues with discussions of US relations with Russia and recent threats of cyberwar.

The Covid-19 Relief bill is passed through and US citizens are expected to start receiving their stimulus checks before the end of the month. Mark Frost discusses the goal of the stimulus bill and if its effectiveness.

It is the ten-year anniversary of the failed overthrow of Syrian government by the US. Investigative Journalist Vanessa Beeley gives us a peek into life on the ground in Syria and preparation for the upcoming elections.

Propaganda has various forms and has been used currently and throughout history to influence major political agendas. Fault Lines conducts a study into the use of propaganda with Alan MacLeod.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com