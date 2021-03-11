No Filibuster Changes Under the Biden Administration

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the headlines that include the Biden Administration's dealings with the filibuster, continuing protests for Julian Assange, the Royal Family and much more.

Guests:

Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro – Speaker, Author and Rabbi | Israeli Supreme Court on Law of Return

Daniel Lazare – Journalist and Author | Filibuster

Leo Flores – Political Analyst and Latin America Campaign Coordinator at Code Pink | Lula’s Cleared of Charges

Glory Jones – Co-host of the Slow News Day Podcast | Upcoming Assange Event in DC

MariTi Lovell – Producer of Fault Lines Radio | The Royal Family

The Law of Return is an Israeli law giving any Jew the right to live in Israel and obtain Israeli citizenship. Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro gives the hosts of Fault Lines more details into what this means for religion and nationality.

Should the Biden Administration work to repeal the Filibuster? Fault Lines explores the answer to this question with guest Daniel Lazare.

Former Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also known as Lula, has had his corruption convictions annulled. Leo Flores discusses the details behind this annulment and what this means for Lula’s future campaign.

March 17th and March 18th there will be a #FreeAssange event stationed in Washington DC. Glory Jones, Co-host of The Slow News Day Podcast gives details on this event and how you can participate.

The Royal Family finds themselves in the center of controversy over a recent interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. MariTi joins the show to give thoughts on the scandals involved in the interview and what this means for the United States.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com