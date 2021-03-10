A Busy Day in The Courts

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the headlines that include, Bolivian elections, the trial of Derek Chauvin, an officer charged with murdering George Floyd, and much more.

Guests:

Camila Escalante – TV News producer and presenter at TeleSUR | Bolivian Lower Elections

Elijah Magnier – Veteran War Correspondent | Gantz on Iran, Iran’s Trade with China

Sean Blackmon – Co-Host of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik | The Trial of Derek Chauvin

John A. Logan – Professor, Director and Research Associate | Amazon’s War Against Unionization

Tyler P. Nixon – Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | Pence’s Relationship with Trump

Bolivia just had its subnational elections. Camila Escalante joins the show to speak about what these elections mean for the future of the Bolivian people.

Tensions rise towards violent threats between Israel and Iran. Veteran War Correspondent Elijah Magnier speaks on the business-as-usual tactics and the way that politicians communicate through the language of war.

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the cop charged for the killing of George Floyd, was put on hold. Sean Blackmon, co-host of By Any Means Necessary gives his take on the trial and the BLM protests that surround the issues leading up to it.

An Alabama Amazon warehouse is attempting to form a union but is facing a fight against unionization from the large conglomerate. John A. Logan, speaks on the opposition against the union and the domino effect this union victory may have on other Amazon buildings.

Former Vice President Pence is scheduled to make his first public speech since leaving the White House. Tyler P. Nixon speaks on Pence’s relationship with the Republican Party and former President Trump and his future role in the administration.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com