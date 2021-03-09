Minimum Wage Provides Minimal Relief

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss two new sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Cuomo, details of the recently approved trillion-dollar Coronavirus Stimulus Package and news circling Iranian Foreign Relations.

Guests:

Ted Rall – Political Cartoonist| Calls for Cuomo’s head grows louder

Peter Oliver – RT's EU Correspondent| An unpaid arms debt to the Iranian Regime from the UK

Sham Sharma – Creator of The Sham Sharma Show | India Threatens Jail for Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter

Howie Hawkins – Co-founder of the Green Party of the US | Green Perspective on H.R. 1

New York Governor Cuomo has faced accusations from two more women of sexually inappropriate conduct, but has refused to resign. Political Cartoonist, Ted Rall gives details on Cuomo’s public image and what these new accusations mean for the future of the Governor. He continues the conversation to discuss the argument of minimum wage and the lack of approval for an increase from government officials.

A diplomatic battle has ensued between the UK and Iran over charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran on spy charges. Peter Oliver joins the conversation to discuss more about the foreign relation policies surrounding this dispute.

India has threatened jail time for employees of Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter in response to their reluctance in offering data related to accounts associated with Farmer Protests in the country. Sham Sharma joins the conversation to discuss more on the legislative pressure India is putting on these tech companies.

Congress has recently passed the H.R. 1 Bill, also known as the For The People Act. Many arguments against the bill say that it will suppress third parties in future elections. Howie Hawkins gives his opinion from the Green Party perspective on this new legislation.

