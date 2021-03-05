Congress Suspended Amid QAnon Threats

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the upcoming subnational elections in Bolivia, Biden’s ability as an effective leader, rising fear of domestic terrorism, ongoing conflict in Ethiopia and much more.

Guests:

Camila Escalante – TV News Producer and presenter at teleSUR| Lower Bolivian Elections

KJ Noh – Journalist and Analyst| Congress Contra January 6th and March 4th

Garland Nixon – Sputnik Political Analyst and co-host of The Critical Hour and Critical Hour Extended | Congress Hearings on January 6th

Peter Coffin – Podcaster and Author| Manufactured Discontent

Tedrose Fikre – Co-founder and Former editor of GhionJournal.com| Tigray

On 7 March 2021, around 7.3 million Bolivians will participate in what the UN hopes to be Peaceful Subnational Elections. The show is joined by Camila Escalante to discuss the local governance of Bolivia after the coup against Evo Morales.

In Myanmar, violence against protestors escalates as more charges are brought against Aung San Suu Kyi who has been in custody since the 1 February coup. KJ Noh speaks more about what is to come next and the significance behind the challenges currently facing the Burmese country.

Congress decided to suspend sessions on March 4th following intelligence reports that an extremist militia group backed by conspiracy group QAnon would target the Capitol. Sputnik Analyst Garland Nixon questions President Biden’s ability to effectively lead the country during these tense times of rising fear in domestic terrorism. Peter Coffin continues the conversation by speaking on the role of the internet in fueling these threats and the government response to it.

Fighting continues in Tigray despite the government declaring victory over the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. Tedrose Fikre gives details on the current conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

