Biden Ups Sanctions and Withdraws Nominations

Alexander Mercouris – Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Nicolas Sarkozy’s Bribery Conviction
Mark Sleboda – International Relations and Security Analyst | Sanctions on RU
Dr. Bill Honigman – Retired Emergency Room Physician| Warp Speed Poaching COVID Funds
Stephen Basset – Executive director of Paradigm Research Group | Unidentified aerial phenomena
Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to jail for corruption. Alexander Mercouris speaks in detail on the legal proceedings brought against Sarkozy.
The Biden administration sanctioned seven mid-level and senior Russian officials in response to the nerve-agent attack and subsequent jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Mark Sleboda joins the show to discuss the implications of these sanctions and the geopolitical agendas that over-rule the logic behind this move.
It has been reported that the Trump administration funded Operation Warp Speed with funds that were originally set aside for hospitals. Dr. Bill Honigan, a former Emergency room physician talks on the lack of accountability in the handling of these funds.
The Fault Lines duo tackles uncovered topics related to UFOs and other unidentified phenomena following the release of new information from the Pentagon. The show is joined by Stephen Basset, executive director of the Paradigm Research Group to deliver more details into the recent rise of awareness of UFOs.
