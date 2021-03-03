Warren Declares ‘Tax the Rich!’

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the recent surge of notable democrats in the fight to raise the minimum wage and pass bills to tax the wealthy.

Guests:

Maya Averbuch – Freelance Journalist | 80,000 Mexicans Disappear Over 15 Years

Ted Rall – Political Cartoonist | Democrats Abandoning $15 Min. Wage

Mark Frost – Economist | Texas AG Sues Griddy Energy

MariTi Lovell – Producer of Fault Lines | Introduction

Scott Ritter – Former UN weapons inspector | Biden’s Airstrike on Syria and UN Commission denounces Arbitrary detentions

Michael Goodwin – Journalist and Columnist at the NY Post | Cuomo’s Me Too Problem

In the past 15 years, 80,000 Mexicans have seemingly disappeared, calling for an investigation into identifying mass graves and bodies still in government custody. Freelance journalist, Maya Averbuch, who has delved deep into research on this issue, talks gory details of the difficulties faced in identifying these missing people.

Senior Democrats have abandoned a backup plan to increase minimum wage through a corporate tax penalty. Bernie Sanders has vowed to fight back against this ruling and to overall ignore it while moving forward with the plan. Political Cartoonist, Ted Rall, goes into the history of the fight for minimum wage and where it stands today.

Texas electric company Griddy Energy and Griddy Holdings is facing a lawsuit after many of its Texan customers received electric bills pushing $10,000. Mark Frost joins the show to continue discussions on the ramifications of the recent frost-over in Texas and the lack of preparedness resulting in this lawsuit.

In this episode, Jamarl and Shane introduce a new producer to the show, MariTi Lovell who gives some background into her experience as a UN Journalist.

With less than three months in office, the Biden Administration has already called for an airstrike in Syria against alleged ‘Iranian-backed’ militia. Scott Ritter, a former UN weapons inspector continues the conversation on the legality behind these strikes.

A third woman has come forth with sexual harassment charges against governor Andrew Cuomo. Michael Goodwin talks about the political and legal issues currently surrounding the New York governor.

