Biden Blindly Drops Bombs

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss Trump’s speech at the recent CPAC conference, politics surrounding the United States Post Office, Saudi Arabia-US relations and the Biden Administration’s recent actions involving bombings and stimulus bills.

Guests:

Lee Stranahan – News Analyst and Host of The Back Story | Recap: Live from CPAC

Chuck Zlatkin – Legislative and Political Director | DeJoy testifies before House Oversight and Government Ref Committee

Laith Marouf – Multimedia Producer and Broadcasting Law Consultant | MBS On Blast

John Kiriakou – Former CIA Officer, Co-host of ‘The Backstory’ | Biden Bombs

Joel Segal – Former Congressional Staffer and Author | Democrats Pass $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill

Steve Grumbine – Political, Economic and Social Justice Activist and Founder of Real Progressives and Real Progress in action | Democrats Pass $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill

In his first public appearance since he left the White House, former President Donald Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando. Lee Stranahan dissects Trump’s speech which included denials, proposals and jargon.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee after being accused of turning the Post Office into a “tool” for political agenda. Chuck Zlatkin talks with the Fault Line team about how politics are being used to manipulate the United States Post Office.

Many have called on the Biden administration to hold Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman responsible for the killing of journalist Khashoggi. Laith Marouf talks more about Saudi Arabia’s relations with the United States.

With less than three months in office, the Biden Administration has already called for an airstrike in Syria against alleged ‘Iranian-backed’ militia. The team is joined again by former CIA agent John Kiriakou who questions the legality behind these attacks.

Democrats have approved Biden’s $1.9 Trillion coronavirus relief package which would provide Americans with $1,400 stimulus checks. Joel Segal and Steven Grumbine talk in detail about the behind-the-scene politics surrounding this stimulus package.

