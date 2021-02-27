Will Cuomo Survive and Does Trump Need a Disguise?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the headlines surrounding New York Governor Cuomo, former President Trump, the upcoming Republican Conference, CPAC and much more.

Mark Sleboda – International Relations and Security Analyst | Nikol Pashinyan and Armenia Update

Danny Haiphong – Author and Contributor | Xi: Extreme Poverty is Dead

John Kiriakou – Former CIA Officer | What Trump Got Right…For Inmates

Lee Stranahan – News Analyst and Host of The Back Story | CPAC

Tyler P. Nixon – Archivist, Activist and Legal Counsel | Is there a War Going on in the GOP?

Michael Goodwin – Journalist and Columnist | Cuomo’s Aid Problems

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan finds himself in the center of a political crisis after the military demands his resignation, in a move, he sees as an attempted coup. Mark Sleboda speaks with Fault Lines about Pashinyan’s actions leading up to the current conflicts in Armenia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced China’s eradication of extreme poverty. Danny Haiphong joins the show and discusses how the international measurement of poverty is being converted into propaganda.

President Joe Biden has recently confirmed a call with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman in lieu of speaking to Crowned Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. Former CIA officer, John Kiriakou talks to the hosts of Fault Lines about possible reasons behind Biden’s snub of MBS and what this means for the future of US affairs in Saudi Arabia.

The start of the 2021 CPAC is expected to be the Republican’s chance of reconciliation despite former vice President Pence refusing to attend. Sputnik Host of The Back Story Lee Stranahan gives his thoughts on the apparent ‘GOP war’. To continue the conversation Tyler P. Nixon goes into details about disputes circling the upcoming conference.

Meanwhile New York’s governor Andrew Cuomo has recently been the center of a slew of allegations including sexual harassment, COVID-19 death cover-ups and overall vindictive political actions. Journalist and columnist at the NY Post, Michael Goodwin speaks more on the COVID devastations in NY nursing homes and Cuomo’s lack of an adequate response.

