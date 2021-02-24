Ornery Oath-Keepers and Progressive Propaganda

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss foreign relation policies that include the Biden Administration and its dealings with the JCPOA, foreign influence, media bias and recent concerns around the spread of propaganda.

Guests:

Laith Marouf – Multimedia Producer and Law Consultant | Questions Surrounding UN Special Rapporteur

Alexander Mercouris – Editor-in-Chief at TheDuran.com | Navalny, UK Politics

Daniel Lazare – Author | Uyghur Overview

Andrew Spannaus – Journalist | Update: Collapse of Italian Government

Dr. Piers Robinson – Political Scientist | UK FCO Cover-Up

The Biden administration has reinitiated talks with Iran concerning the JCPOA. Laith Marouf gives details into past US relations with Iran and what this means for future negotiations.

Amnesty International has revoked Alexei Navalny of his “prisoner of conscience” status after complaints about his prior xenophobic comments. Alexander Mercouris gives his take on the decision and insight into the role British politics plays in this matter.

Meanwhile, documents from Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office reveal money has been used to fund media outlets such as Reuters and BBC, in an alleged “anti-Russian influence campaign”. Dr. Piers Robinson, co-director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies, speaks on Foreign influence policies and mainstream media’s role in propaganda operations.

China continues to face accusations of Human Rights violations concerning treatment of Uyghur Muslims. Daniel Lazare works with Faults Lines to define the term ‘genocide’ and its implications of political motivation.

Italy is one of the countries hit hardest by the Covid-19 crisis. As the new Prime Minister, Mario Draghi has plans of restoring the European country. American Journalist to Italy, Andrew Spannaus, speaks Italian Politics and Draghi’s role concerning issues with Italy and the EU banks.

