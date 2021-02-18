The Elixir Problems: Logistics, Supply and Effectiveness

Guests:
Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at GW Center for Integrative Medicine | Vaccine Effectiveness with New Variants
KJ Noh - Political Analyst | More Charges for Suu Kyi
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Biden Fails on Handling of Cuomo COVID Response
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector | CIA Shield Syrian Rebel Funding
Recent laboratory tests revealed Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccines may not be powerful against the variants. In particular, the vaccines are weaker against the South African variant. Medical Director Dr. Mikhail Kogan joins the show to explain how vaccinations might proceed as a result of the findings. Political cartoonist Ted Rall outlines the failures of New York's handling of COVID-19.
Myanmar has been overrun by the military. The State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was detained in early February and charged with illegally possessing walkie-talkies. Political analyst KJ Noh updates us on new charges against the prestigious leader.
BuzzFeed sent a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the CIA for records relating to Obama-era policies that provided payments to Syrian rebels. On Tuesday, the DC Circuit sided with the CIA allowing the organization to reject the request. Former UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter talks about his experience with the federal government and freedom of information.
