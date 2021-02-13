The International Crackdown on Criticism and Praise

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the ongoing attack on the first amendment. In addition to social media censorship, there is a crackdown on positive or negative verbal statements pertaining to specific groups.

Guests:

Yaakov Shapiro - Rabbi and Author | Crackdown On Criticism of Israel

Pete Ingemi - Radio Host | Tucker Carlson Is Full Of It

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Lukashenko Surviving Protests, China

Dr. Wilmer Leon - Cohost of The Critical Hour | Trump Impeachment

The world is more connected than ever and although lockdowns have become the new way of life, communication has catapulted. Because of this, there has been an intentional crackdown on commentary and public discussions. Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro talks about his struggles expressing how he feels about Israel.

This crackdown has yet to reach mainstream media. Anyone who watched the George Floyd footage should have been disturbed and confused as he slowly perished as a result of restraints. Television host Tucker Carlson believes his death was a result of a drug overdose. Radio host Pete Ingemi gives his take on the claim.

The president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has dealt with a lot of unhappy citizens over the past year. Now, his peer Vladimir Putin is dealing with protests of a similar magnitude. Analyst Mark Sleboda explains the relationship between the two.

As the world turns, the impeachment trial continues for the former president. Democrats are still mad, Republicans are still loyal, and the Capitol still got violated. Co-host of The Critical Hour Dr. Wilmer Leon updates us on the latest impeachment activities.

