Trump Also Faces Legal Woes in Georgia

The Gaggle - Peter Lavelle and George Szamuely | Borrell Faces Fury In Brussels
Ian Goodrum - Senior Editor at China Daily | Spike in Hate Crimes Against Chinese
Misty Winston - Political Activist | Persecution Of Assange Continues
Lee Stranahan - The Cohost of The Backstory | Impeachment 2.0 Continues
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell went on a trip to Russia recently that did not blow over well with his peers. Apparently, he was being too supportive and nice. The Gaggle hosts come on the show to explain the fallout.
China deals with just as much animosity as Russia. Now, many Chinese people are falling victim to hate crimes. Senior Editor at China Daily Ian Goodrum talks about the growing battle.
Unfortunately, Trump did not pardon Julian Assange. So many people that received Trump's blessing was actually guilty of something that potentially harmed others. Political activist Misty Winston joins the show to promote Assange's freedom. Cohost of The Back Story Lee Stranahan updates us on the latest events of impeachment.
