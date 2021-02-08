The US Designates China as... Extreme Competition

Guests:
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Biden Policy. Dems...
Vasudevan Sridharan - Journalist based in South India | Ongoing Farmers' Protests Continue to Grow
Professor Danny Shaw - International Affairs Analyst | Guaido Prosecution / Ecuadorean Elections
There is no denying the fresh air President Joe Biden has brought to the world. With Trump gone, it seems like deep-rooted issues are being explored with a different tune. Political cartoonist Ted Rall gives his take on Biden's policies and the Democrats' current state of mind. Co-founder of Geopolitics Alert Randi Nord goes in-depth about Biden's Houthi activity.
India is known for social injustice issues simply by having a caste system. When the Indian government tried to move further towards capitalism, the workers were not having it. South India based journalist Vasudevan Sridharan updates us on the farmer protests.
Most political analysts knew Joe Biden would not be very progressive and would display establishment policy during his reign. He has decided to recognize Juan Guaido as Venezuela's leader despite democratic elections in the country choosing Maduro. International affairs analyst Professor Danny Shaw explains exactly what the Biden administration declared.
