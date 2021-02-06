Teachers Fight Against In-Person Learning

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the teachers and city officials in the United States conflicting over returning back to the classroom for in-person learning. The COVID virus has not been contained but many students are failing remotely.

Guests:



KJ Noh - Journalist and Political Analyst | The Situation in Myanmar



Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief at The Duran | Brexit Grace Period Extension



Andrew Spannaus - American Journalist Based in Italy | Italy Update



Bill Ayers - Author and Professor at UIC | Chicago Mayor / Teachers Battle It Out



Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host | YouTube Censorship Spree



The military in Myanmar took over. The leaders are being held and the country is protesting. Political analyst KJ Noh outlines the history and current status of the region.

For years we have been seeing headlines about Brexit. It seems like a deadline is always coming up and an agreement is always in the works. Editor-in-chief of The Duran Alexander Mercouris updates us on what is happening with Brexit.

Italy was hit first and hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, money was being spent to curb the effects on the citizens. Now there is a political game being played. Journalist Andrew Spannaus is based in Italy and describes how the government is responding to the continuing pandemic.

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot is pushing for schools to go back to in-person learning. The teacher's union is not having it. Author Bill Ayers wrote a book about the school system. He comes on the show to outline the conflict and how city officials should use this period as an opportunity to make the schools better.

YouTube is cracking down on channels that express personal political beliefs. Host Jamarl Thomas has been recently demonetized along with many others. YouTube show host Kim Iversen discusses the censorship spree going on.