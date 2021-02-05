President Biden's International Friends and Foes

Guests:
Dr. Paul Turner - Professor at Yale University | COVID Mutations
Franc Analysis - Independent Political Analyst | YouTube Censorship Spree
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector | Biden and Iran
Professor Richard Wolff - Author and Professor of Economics | Who is Janet Yellen
The COVID virus has not been contained and now variants are forming. Certain mutations can spread faster and easier. The effectiveness of the vaccine against these mutations is yet to be seen. Professor at Yale University, Dr. Paul Turner, gives his professional analysis of how the variants will affect recovery.
Host Jamarl Thomas was demonetized on YouTube yesterday with no explanation. Apparently, many other independent political analysts received the same treatment. The host of Franc Analysis, Bruno, outlines YouTube's recent censorship spree.
After four years of division, America finally got a new president. The jury is still out on whether or not our new chief is better for the people than the former. Former UN weapons inspector, Scott Ritter, describes Biden's relationship with Iran. Author and Professor Richard Wolff shares a connection with Janet Yellen and talks about what she might do as US Secretary of the Treasury.
