The World Confronts "Rigged" Elections

Guests:
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer | Push to Punish Representative Taylor Greene
Tyler Nixon - Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | Biden Lawyer's Associate Named to DOJ
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | NYC Mayoral Candidate Yang Caught COVID
Milton Allimadi - Host of "Black Star News" | Presumptive Winner Wants Uganda Vote Nullified
Trump supporters have built an array of movements. One of those movements is a conspiracy group that holds onto wild theories. Apparently, Representative Taylor Greene supports that group. Former Congressional Staffer Joel Segal gives his take on the punishment the representative is facing due to her ideology.
The Acting Head of the Department of Justice's criminal division has been named. He was a partner at Hunter Biden's lawyer's law firm, Latham & Watkins LLP. Biden's lawyer was hired specifically for the tax fraud and money laundering accusations. Legal Counsel to Roger Stone, Tyler Nixon, gives us the details.
Andrew Yang ran for president. His position became very popular as he supported the nation reengineering its processes due to automation and AI. Political cartoonist Ted Rall explains the background of Yang and why he should be aiming higher than a mayor.
Uganda just held presidential elections. The incumbent did everything in his power to prevent his opponent from winning. He even put the opposition leader on house arrest. The host of Black Star News Milton Allimadi describes how the opposition leader, Bobi Wine, is fighting the rigged election.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)