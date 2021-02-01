Republicans Will Present Biden With a Counter-Proposal Stimulus Package

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the economic phenomenon happening right now. Both Republicans and Democrats are meeting to find common ground on a stimulus package while novice investors are beating the odds.

Guests:

Peter Oliver - EU Correspondent for RT | Merkel to Address Big Pharma

Nefta Freeman - Policy Analyst | The Military Said It Wants to Fight White Supremacy... How?

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | FBI Clinesmith Given Probation

Lucy Komisar - Investigative Journalist | What Happens to the Global Economy if the Reddit Trend Spreads?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with pharmaceutical executives, regional German leaders and European Commission officials to discuss how to improve the logistics of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The goal is to have 70% of the grownup population vaccinated by the end of summer. EU correspondent for RT Peter Oliver outlines what the discussion might entail.

The Capitol Siege participants were a mix of working-class activists and white supremacists, media claim. The military is strategizing ways to fight white supremacy. Policy analyst Nefta Freeman joins the show to describe the racial tensions brewing.

The former FBI lawyer who altered a Trump-Russia probe e-mail during the Russia investigation in 2016 has received a slap on the wrist. He was sentenced to one-year probation while others charged as a result of the investigation saw prison for much less. Former CIA analyst John Kiriakou talks about his experience in the biased judicial system.

Shorting a stock is a very common practice among veteran investors. It is said to be more profitable as a stock falls faster than it rises. Reddit took control of the stock market and changed the game. Investigative journalist Lucy Komisar defines what shorting a stock means.

