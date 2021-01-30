Reddit... The New and Improved "Occupy Wall Street"

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan focus on the new stock market phenomenon. People have banded together via Reddit to increase the stock price of failing favorites.

Guests:

Kani Xulam - Director of the American Kurdish Information Network | Kurdistan Update

Bob Wenzel - Economist and Editor of Economic Policy Journal | You Can Blame Trump For #GameStop

Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Associate Professor of Economics | #GameStop / Reddit Investors Take On Wall

Chris Hedges - Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist | We Must Get To The Roots Of The Rage

The Kurdistan Regional Government is preparing an annual budget for the first time since 2014. It seems the once nomadic Kurds are engaging in more political activities. Director of the American Kurdish Information Network Kani Xulam joins the show to give us an update.

The stock market activity happening right now as a result of a Reddit forum is not only profound but shows the weaknesses of the billionaires and financial market leaders. Economist Bob Wenzel explains why he thinks Trump is to blame. Another economist joins the show, Dr. Linwood Tauheed, to give his take on this attack on Wall Street.

A lot of people are angry. Regardless of which movement resonates most with your personal interests and experiences, the rioters that attacked the Capitol on January 6th feel slighted by the system as well. Legendary journalist Chris Hedges describes how we can try to empathize with all movements.

