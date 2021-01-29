The War on Truth

Guests:
Dr. Piers Robinson - Political Scientist | Propaganda 101. A Citizen's Guide to Critical Thinking
Maram Susli - Geopolitical Analyst | #GameStop Won't Stop
Laith Marouf - Award-Winning Multimedia Producer | Biden, Israel and the JCPOA
Former President Trump's administration brought an onslaught of new social media tech company rules. The news media outlets were exposed for the obvious agendas behind their coverage. As we move forward, some people are more indoctrinated than ever while others are woke. Political scientist Dr. Piers Robinson comes on the show to give us the tools to think for ourselves. Award-winning multimedia producer Laith Marouf gives us unbiased coverage of Biden's approach to Israel and the JCPOA.
The most amazing factor of American capitalism and corporatism is how the elites go into a frenzy when the lower tax brackets start making market money. GameStop's stock has soared as a result of Reddit. Geopolitical analyst Maram Susli explains the story.
