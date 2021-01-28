The Pandemic Worsens During a Vaccine Scramble

Guests:
Peter Oliver - RT International Correspondent | EU Update: In-Person Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers
Peter Lavelle - Host of CrossTalk on RT | RussiaGate for Biden Admin Policy?
Dr. Cynthia McKinney - Former Member of the US Congress | Biden Will Move to Root Out Dissent
United States President Joe Biden spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday for the first time as president. He raised concerns about the treatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, his supporting protests, and journalists. International correspondent for RT Peter Oliver outlines the European Union's foreign ministers' meeting discussing Russia. Host of CrossTalk Peter Lavelle explores the potential for Biden to face a RussiaGate.
Former President Trump was often called a dictator, tyrant, and a bully. Arguably, plenty of people in a position of power are not in favor of individuals with opinions that differ from their own. Former member of the US Congress Dr. Cynthia McKinney explains how President Biden may take a different approach in rooting out dissent during his time in office.
