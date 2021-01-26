With Control of the House and Senate, the Stimulus Bill Stalls

Guests:
Teodrose Fikre - Founder of the Ghion Journal | Fascism Rising
John Kiriakou - Whistleblower and Former CIA Analyst | Returns to Sputnik as CoHost of The BackStory
Ben Swann - RT America Host | The War on 'Domestic' Terrorism
The scars from the Trump administration are still blistering despite watching him fly away to Florida. His supporters are still in love with him but many others want him in prison. As a result of his actions, the world witnessed the once greatest country in the world completely lose control to a group of untrained extremists. Founder of the Ghion Journal Teodrose Fikre makes the case that fascism is on the rise. Award-winning host Ben Swann describes the latest war on domestic terrorism.
Whistleblowers are some of the bravest souls on Earth. Not only are you going to lose your job but if you expose the right entity, your entire life can be uprooted. Former Sputnik host John Kiriakou experienced incarceration as a result of his whistleblowing. He rejoins Sputnik as the cohost of The BackStory and joins the guys to discuss the latest news.
