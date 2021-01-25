The Biden War Strategy

Guests:
Vanessa Beeley - International Investigative Journalist | "Normalcy" Returns: Biden Sent Troops Back Into Syria
Slow News Day - Host Glory Jones | #FreeAssange. What's Next? Letter Writing
The Left Lens - Hosts Margaret and Danny | The Capitol's "Insurrection" and the Response So Far
John Wood Jr. - Contributor at Quillette Magazine| Support for Trump Grew Amongst Blacks and Latinos
The term "forever wars" has gained popularity over the years. There are specific regions in the world that the United States has determined holds its interest and therefore the US must keep a foothold on the area. That hold is typically in the form of a military convoy. International investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley joins the show to discuss the latest convoys in Syria. Host of Slow News Day Glory Jones explains the next steps regarding the journalist that helped expose these forever wars, Julian Assange.
The siege on the Capitol was surreal. Many rioters have been reported, arrested, charged and humiliated. Some people think the US is not doing enough to reprimand the perpetrators. Hosts of the Left Lens Margaret and Danny give their opinions on the siege. Writer John Wood explains how many Blacks and Latinos are Trump supporters.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)