Biden Signs a Variety of Executive Orders

Brad Blankenship - Prague-based American Journalist | China Slaps Sanctions on Former Trump Officials
Pete Ingemi - Author and Radio Host | The US is no Longer a Constitutional Republic
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist and Syndicated Columnist | Feeble Ol' President Joe
Niko House - Political Activist and Founder of MCSC Network | Biden Already Moonwalking on Campaign Promises
The Trump administration is out and the countries he bullied during his presidency are acting out against him. One of Trump's main adversaries is China. Prague-based American journalist outlines the sanctions China has put on Trump's former officials.
President Joe Biden has the perfect opportunity to win the hearts of millions of people around the world simply for being a kinder replacement to Donald Trump. Many people do not really know Biden's ideologies and potential policies. Author Pete Ingemi explains why the US is not a Constitutional Republic anymore. Political activist Niko House gives his opinion on the new administration.
