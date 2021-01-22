The Establishment Has Regained Control

Guests:
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Return of the Hegemon
Rob Kall - Political Analyst and Author | No Pardons for Assange, Snowden. What's Next?
Garland Nixon - Co-host of The Critical Hour | The "New" Domestic "War on Terror"
The world woke up today to a new United States president. Though the new Biden administration may make us all feel better, can we expect any real social progress? International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda explains how Biden has brought the return of hegemony. Co-host of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon outlines the United States' potential plan to combat domestic terrorism.
As Trump made his exit, a big portion of the world pleaded and begged him to pardon Assange and Snowden. On his last full day in office, he pardoned many people including friends and artists. Rob Kall, an author and political analyst, describes how he felt when Trump disregarded the martyrs.
