Inauguration Day 2021

Guests:
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer | What the 'Left' Needs to Do NOW
Tyler P. Nixon - Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | What the 'Right' Needs to Do NOW
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist | Biden / Harris Preview
Today is the day that Trump relinquishes the oval office to the new president, Joe Biden. The left got their greatest desire which was to get Trump out of office. Now we face a transition that feels more like a re-establishment of the establishment rather than a fresh start. Former Congressional staffer Joel Segal explains how the left should maneuver with the new administration in place. Legal counsel to Roger Stone Tyler Nixon gives his right-wing perspective on the next phase of politics. Independent journalist Kim Iversen predicts how a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration may operate.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)