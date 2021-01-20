Is the Craziness Over... Or Will Tomorrow Be The Climax?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan prepare for the unknown in tomorrow's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Trump has admitted defeat but the nation is preparing for everything.

Guests:

The Gaggle - Hosts Peter Lavelle and George Szamuely | "Assault" on the Capitol, Parler Bounces Back?

Chris Smalls - Founder of The Congress Of Essential Workers | Unions Forming at Amazon?

Misty Winston - Political Activist and Organizer | Depressed by the Delusional / #PardonAssange

Leo Flores - Latin America Campaign Coordinator at Code Pink | Cuba Back on Terror List. Will Biden Shift Gears on LA Policy?

Caleb Maupin - Author and Journalist | Message to Trump Supporters

Parler has come back online just in time for the show tomorrow. The nation is nearly locked down, not just from coronavirus, but from the extremist Trump supporters who have obviously been communicating and planning mayhem. The Gaggle hosts George Szamuely and Peter Lavelle give their take on the spectacle. Author Caleb Maupin discusses his feelings towards Trump supporters.

Amazon is so massive, it is like its own nation. Jeff Bezos, who has recently been flip-flopping for first place in the richest man in the world seat, has operated this company as if his wealth has not surpassed historical thresholds. Founder of TCOEW Chris Smalls comes back on the show to recognize the unions forming at Amazon.

Throughout Trump's presidency, the US relationship with Latin America as a whole has become more and more volatile. Cuba is now back on the terror list. Leo Flores from Code Pink predicts how Latin America's relationship with the US might change with Biden as president.

