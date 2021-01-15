Taking Predictions for Next Week

Guests:
Laith Marouf - Award-Winning Multimedia Producer | Despite Troubles at Home, US Aggression Continues Abroad
Franc Analysis - Independent Political Analyst and Host | Our 'Communication' is Under Attack
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector | The 'RISKS' of a Second Impeachment
There are many US citizens who are elated to have Trump leaving office next week. His divisive nature has put so much stress on people's everyday life. As we see progression within the US, America has not slowed down the aggression abroad. Award-winning producer Laith Marouf outlines some of America's latest international activities.
Trump was banned, Twitter's stock dropped, Parler was dropped, and Telegram exploded. Communication is very different these days and the environment is entering into unknown territory. Host of Franc Analysis joins the show to argue that our communication is under a full-blown attack.
While people are jumping for joy at the Trump reputation's demise, others are slowing down to see the bigger picture. For the first time, a US president was impeached twice. Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter explains the potential dangers of this action.
