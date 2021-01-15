The Messy COVID Vaccine Rollout

Guests:
Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director, GW Center for Integrative Medicine and the Assistant Professor, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences | Vaccine Rollout Effectiveness So Far
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist | The Chaos of 'Repocratic' Politics
Tim Canova - Law Professor at NSU Shepard Broad College of Law | Straight. No chaser! GLARING Hypocrisy on the Left
There are so many vaccines in the inventory, but the logistics of distribution has fallen flat. Thousands continue to die everyday but the focus is on other agenda items. Medical director Dr. Mikhail Kogan gives his opinion on the rollout so far.
The question over which US political party is better ends up a question of which party is the worse of two evils. Should we be forced to choose from two parties that do not serve the majority? Independent journalist Daniel Lazare explains the concept of repocratic politics. Law professor Tim Canova describes the left's hypocrisy.
