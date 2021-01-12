2021 Word of the Year: Insurrection

Guests:
Dr. Piers Robinson - Co-Director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies | Flashback: The Propaganda of Terror and Fear
Jareth Copus - Author of 'Ukraine: Forever a Pawn' | "Insurrection" at The Capitol
Jim Jatras - Attorney and Former US Diplomat | "Insurrection" at The Capitol
Most people are still in a state of shock as a result of last week’s incident. So many elements played a major role in Wednesday's Capitol siege and similar events have happened around the world. Co-Director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies Dr. Piers Robinson explains the historical contexts of propaganda and how it directly relates to Wednesday's riots. Author of 'Ukraine: Forever a Pawn' Jareth Copus compares insurrections from around the world to the one witnessed in America on Wednesday. Attorney Jim Jatras gives his political analysis on how the world might change as a result of the siege.
