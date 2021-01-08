Trump's New Tune: Rioters Will be Prosecuted and Biden Won

Guests:
Carmine Sabia - Editor at Sabia Report | "Insurrection" at The Capitol
Danny Haiphong - Contributor at the Black Agenda Report | Capitalism on a Ventilator
Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and Host | What A Day!
The attack on the Capitol Building in the United States was insane, scary, and weakens the US global influence. World leaders, Trump's staff, Congressional leaders and people around the world are still in shock. Editor Carmine Sabia gives his right-wing perspective on the violent uprising. Independent journalist Kim Iversen recounts how she felt watching the attack.
Trump has exposed the true nature of capitalism. As an American billionaire, his savageness and exclusion towards certain groups in the United States, specific areas in the world, and even his closest team members was only visible due to his status as a political figure, but that is how private corporations operate everyday. Author Danny Haiphong pitches the idea that capitalism is hanging on by a thread.
