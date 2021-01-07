The US Capitol: The Ultimate Embarrassment in Front of the World

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan dissect how a mob of mostly unarmed and unskilled people could storm the most powerful country in the world's legislative headquarters. The aftermath of this breach may be detrimental to US world dominance.

Guests:

The Convo Couch - Pasta and Fiorella | Reaction to Siege of the Capitol

Garland Nixon - Cohost of the Critical Hour | Insurrection at the US Capitol

Nick Brana - Founder of Movement of a People's Party | The People's PARTY. More Than a 'Movement'

Professor Richard Wolff - Professor of Economics | Biden's Economic Policy

Yesterday proved so many truths about America. Donald Trump acted as expected. The District of Columbia knew there would be mayhem but was not prepared for the level of insanity that took place. Hosts of The Convo Couch, Pasta and Fiorella, give their reaction to the siege. Cohost of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon describes his perspective on the enraged mob.

It might be time for a new political system. At the very least, a new party should emerge and represent the true common values and interests of the majority of Americans. Founder of the Movement of a People's Party Nick Brana joins the show to explain what his party is offering.

Trump will officially be removed from the White House this month. Now we move into a new administration but it is unclear if Biden won because of amazing policy or simply because he is not Trump. Professor of Economics Richard Wolff outlines what Biden's economic policy might be.

