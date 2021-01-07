Trump's Final Chance to Win... DC Prepares

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the #StopTheSteal movement's final opportunity to keep Trump in the White House. The electoral votes will be counted today.

Guests:

Alexander Mercouris - Editor in Chief of The Duran | Assange Bail Hearing Ruling

Jackson Hinkle - Political Activist and Host | Why #ForceTheVote and Why It DIDN't Fail

Bob Schlehuber - Cohost of Political Misfits | LIVE: From The #StopTheSteal Rally

So much discussion in the world has been around Julian Assange. More prominent figures are coming out in support of Assange acknowledging his brave contributions to transparency and the unfortunate political backlash as a result. Editor of The Duran Alexander Mercouris reports on the bail hearing that Assange's lawyers immediately motioned for following the extradition win.

During a world crisis, people lose their jobs. The COVID pandemic gave us a clear understanding of how fragile the economic ecosystem truly is. Regardless of one's employment status, healthcare is a fundamental need which is why many countries have a universal system. Political activist Jackson Hinkle is a new guest and explains his position on Medicare For All.

At this time, many US citizens are less concerned about fighting for basic human rights and completely hypnotized with the fantasy of Trump actually winning the now two-month-old 2020 presidential election. Today those people and their adversaries will be out in full force. Our final guest, cohost of Political Misfits Bob Schlehuber, is on-the-ground, covering the #StopTheSteal rally.

