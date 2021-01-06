DC Prepares for the Biggest Demonstrations Yet

Guests:
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Both Assange and Pelosi Stay Put
Pete Ingemi - Author and Radio Show Host | Fractures On The Left; Stealing On The Right
Caleb Maupin - Political Analyst and Author | Cuban Revolution; Punishment for Such
Taylor Hudak - Journalist and Editor | Assange Extradition Denied
There are two major changes many people assumed or hoped would happen early in the new year. Neither of those things have happened. Ted Rall, political cartoonist, explains the far left disappointment with Pelosi being reelected and Assange still not being pardoned. Journalist Taylor Hudak gives more details about Assange's extradition being denied.
The left is looking completely unstable. Progressives versus the established left is one of the biggest sources of tension. Meanwhile, the right is busy attempting to direct the electoral college vote tomorrow. Author Pete Ingemi explains the political climate.
Apparently, the United States State Department has drawn up a proposal to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism. Then the Trump administration added a Cuban bank to the restricted list. Political analyst Caleb Maupin describes the punishment that follows a country's revolution.
