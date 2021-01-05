Judge Rules Against Assange Extradition to US... Happy New Year!

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan open up the new year with the latest update on Julian Assange. It seems a judge ruled against extradition for the WikiLeaks founder due to health issues.

Guests:

Niko House - Political Activist | Judge Rules Against Extradition of Assange

Tom Whitmore - Senior Board Member of MUFON | More Confirmed UFO Sightings... Why now?

Margaret Kimberley - Editor for Black Agenda Report | Haitian Revolution, Punishment for Such

Lee Stranahan - Host of The Backstory | Forecasts. What We Can Expect in 2021

The first big news of the new year is related to Julian Assange. Many were hoping the news would be a pardon but it was a ruling denying extradition to the US. Political activist Niko House gives us his opinions on the implications.

More and more footage is coming out of apparent UFOs. Is it because of our digital age or is the evidence doctored footage? Extraterrestrial expert Tom Whitmore addresses the increased number of sightings.

Nations around the world are always being punished for revolutions. The effects on a region can last decades. Author and editor Margaret Kimberley gives us history on extreme cases.

Finally, we are in a new year. We could certainly see the world descend further than it did in 2020, but many are hopeful. Investigative journalist Lee Stranahan looks ahead and makes his predictions for the next 12 months.

