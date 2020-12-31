Goodbye 2020! It's Been a...Year

Guests:
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist and Author | Do We Need New Constitutional Amendments?
Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Associate Professor of Economics | TRUMP Wants $2000 Checks?
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector | Top Stories for 2020
This year has proven that we, as a nation, are not running the best political machine. There is certainly room for improvement. Independent journalist Daniel Lazare discusses whether we should implement new constitutional amendments.
It is very nice that Trump wants $2000 checks sent to Americans. If his request is genuine, what is the economics behind it? Associate Professor of Economics Dr. Linwood Tauheed gives us his perspective.
The year 2020 will be an unforgettable period of time for all who are living through it. The pandemic was certainly a top story, but the world changed in so many other ways. Former UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter outlines his list of the top highlights of 2020.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)