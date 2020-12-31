The Best Predictions for 2021

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss what we might see in the new year. What will happen with a new US president taking over in January and vaccines becoming readily available?

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Shock Capitalism and the Fall of the USSR

Chris Smalls - Activist and Founder of TCOEW | TCOEW Action Update

Garland Nixon - CoHost of The Critical Hour | Bold Predictions for 2021

Dr. Bill Honigman - Progressive Healthcare Activist | The (Not So Stimulating) Stimulus Bill

The term "shock doctrine" is used to describe the strategy of using the public's disorientation following a collective shock, such as wars, coups, terrorist attacks, market crashes or natural disasters, to push through radical pro-corporate measures. International relations analyst Mark Sleboda relates shock capitalism to the fall of the USSR.

The Congress of Essential Workers fights for wealth redistribution, protecting the working class from CEOs like Jeff Bezos, and eliminating billionaires altogether. The founder of TCOEW Chris Smalls comes on the show to give us an update on the organization's activities.

Finally, we are moving into a new year. It should be very different from 2020 simply from Joe Biden coming into office, the distribution of the COVID vaccine, and the Brexit deal. CoHost of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon gives his biggest predictions for 2021.

None of the stimulus bills include medicare for all or anything healthcare-related that would benefit the people. With all of the unnecessary extras included, lawmakers could have designated some funds to the healthcare system. Dr. Bill, a progressive healthcare activist, breaks down the bill from the lens of a progressive.

