The House Passes $2k Payments, Now the Senate Votes

Guests:
Laith Marouf - Award-Winning Multimedia Producer | Nasrallah Vows Punishment
Glory Jones - Co-Host of the Slow News Day Podcast | Why Free Expression Depends on Release of Assange
Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief | Breaking Down the Brexit Deal
Mark Frost - Economist and Professor | Breaking Down the "Stimulus" Bill
Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah took part in an interview yesterday. He claims the Lebanese Shiite party's militant wing has doubled its supply of precision-guided missiles and any Israeli strike on Lebanon would be met with retaliation. Award-winning producer Laith Marouf recaps the whole interview.
Trump will be leaving office soon. As of now, he has excluded very prominent figures from his pardoning. Glory Jones, co-host of the Slow News Day podcast, joins the show for the first time to explain why it is imperative to set Assange free.
During the 2020 Christmas season, the UK Parliament and US Congress were addressing deals and bills that are crucial. Editor-in-Chief of The Duran Alexander Mercouris gives us the details of the Brexit deal. Professor Mark Frost outlines the Stimulus bill.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)