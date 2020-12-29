Despite the Waste, Trump Signs the Stimulus Bill

Guests:
Dr. Brett Harris - Political Researcher | Browder's Global Deception
Nanre Nafziger - Pan-Africanist Activist | Didn't Nigerian Government Declare Boko Haram 'Defeated'?
Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst | UnCUT! RussiaGate 2.0; Right on Cue
Billionaire Bill Browder has become a topic of conversation as the Magnitsky Act is being adopted by nations around the world. Once researchers dig into Browder's background, they quickly realize he is not the good guy. Political researcher and longtime listener of the show Dr. Brett Harris joins the show for the first time to expose Browder.
Boko Haram has been very active lately in Nigeria. The reemergence comes as a shock to many as the Nigerian government claimed they defeated the terrorist group. Pan-African activist Nanre Nafziger comes on the show for the first time to explain what is happening.
The United States loves blaming Russia for a lot of unfortunate events. It is hard to decipher what is true versus strategic lies. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo points out the convenient timing of "RussiaGate 2.0".
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)