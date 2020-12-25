The Pardoned Will Be Home for Christmas

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss Trump's second wave of pardons. The list includes Paul Manafort and Roger Stone but excludes Julian Assange.

Guests:

Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Medical Director at the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine | A Deadly Strain Emerges

Dr. Annette Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician | How Keto Can Help Immune Heath

Tyler Nixon - Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | Pardon Me! Stone Gets a Pass

Manila Chan - Host of RT America's In Question | Trump's 'Eisenhower Moment?'

There's a new COVID strain that appears to spread more easily between people. As of now, no evidence has emerged that the new strain is deadlier or resistant to the COVID-19 vaccines. Medical Director Dr. Mikhail Kogan gives us the latest information on the new virus.

The holidays have become a dangerous time due to the spread of the virus. What you eat during your celebrations could improve or hurt your immune system. Internal medicine physician Dr. Annette Bosworth explains what foods will help fight off sickness.

Trump is doing what all presidents do on their way out of the White House, mass pardons. So far, his friends affected by the Russiagate investigation among many others have been saved. Legal counsel to Roger Stone Tyler Nixon discusses the background and future of fully pardoned Roger Stone.

Before Dwight Eisenhower left the White House, he gave a poignant, historic speech warning US citizens about the "military-industrial complex". Trump just gave a speech attacking the ridiculous stimulus bill that he eventually vetoed. RT Host Manila Chan joins the show to give her perspective on the impact of Trump's speech.

