Trump Delivers His Greatest Speech, Not Even Pelosi Could Refute

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Trump Demands 2 Grand For The Serfs
Maram Susli - Political Commentator | Will #FreeAssange Succeed w/Trump
Kim Iversen - Host of the Kim Iversen Show | Western Media is Lying About Sweden
The latest stimulus bill was given to lawmakers only six hours before it was voted on. Once it landed on Trump's desk, he dissected the document and demanded the bill be revised to cut out random distributions while increasing direct payments from $600 to $2000. Political cartoonist Ted Rall explains the details of the bill.
Trump pardoned more than a dozen people yesterday. Unfortunately, that did not include Julian Assange. Political commentator Maram Susli describes why Assange needs to be pardoned before Trump leaves office.
Sweden chose not to implement lockdown measures as a strategy to combat COVID-19. The decision was an attempt to achieve "herd immunity". Political analyst Kim Iversen joins the show to explain why Western media is blowing the "failure" out of proportion.
