The Stimulus Bill: 6 Hours to Read 6k Pages

Guests:
Nell Watson - Researcher in Emerging Technologies | A Deadly CV Strain Emerges
Teodrose Fikre - Cofounder of Ghion Journal | Vaccines: A Liberal Dose of Capitalism
Peter Coffin - Podcaster and Author | Class and Trans Issues Within A Capitalistic Framework
The vaccines are out and now a new strain has emerged. Researcher Nell Watson explains the new COVID mutation and how much information is known. Co-founder of Ghion Journal discusses the capitalism behind the vaccines. Peter Coffin, podcaster and author, dives deeper into the capitalistic framework.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)