Countries Purchase and Distribute COVID Vaccine

Brad Blankenship - Prague-based American Journalist | WEST Resisting The Inevitable
Lucy Komisar - Investigative Journalist | "Global" Magnitsky Act a Browder Fantasy
China is spearheading the biggest development projects in the history of the world while investing trillions of dollars into technology. For the Western world, this is a threat to "national security". Journalist Brad Blankenship argues this is solely a threat to the West's economic power.
The Magnitsky Act was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2012. It was a law created to combat human rights abuses with sanctions. Lucy Komisar is an investigative journalist that has been reporting on corruption for decades. She explains how this act is being expanded.
