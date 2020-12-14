MAGA Protests in DC Turn Bloody

Guests:
Vasudevan Sridharan - Journalist based in South India | Indian Farmers' Strike Continues
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik News Analyst | On The Ground: DC - Proud Boys VS Antifa
Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst | UnCUT! Merkel Preps For Great Reset/Hard Brexit
The farmers in India have been protesting the government due to changes in legislation. A journalist based in South India, Vasudevan Sridharan, joins the show for the first time live from India. He gives us the facts and figures.
The nation's capital witnessed an abundance of violence over the weekend. The right-wing and the left-wing clashed in the streets. Wyatt Reed, a producer and news analyst for Sputnik, was at the protests and explains what happens.
Brexit is reaching deadlines that will affect the price of everything in the nation. Geopolitical analyst, Tom Luongo, joins the show to explain the latest developments.
