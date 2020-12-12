Biden and Kamala are 'Person of the Year'

Guests:
The Gaggle - Peter Lavelle and George Szamuely | A VERY Puzzling Election
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor | DNC Controlled Media Ran Cover for Biden Campaign
Sham Sharma - Political and Cultural Commentator | Massive Farmer's Strike in India
This year has been so weird. The US presidential election might just take the cake for insaneness. The Gaggle hosts Peter Lavelle and George Szamuely join the show to give their opinion on the election drama. Writer Carmine Sabia comes back on the show to address the DNC controlled media's role in covering up for Joe Biden.
The farmers in India have taken a stand against their government. Different sources give a wide range of different figures regarding the amount of demonstrators. Sham Shamra, political commentator, gives his analysis on the protests.

