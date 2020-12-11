Trump Tried to Give Us Stimulus Checks... Pelosi Said No

Guests:
Lakshmi Sarah - Educator, Author and Journalist | Protest in India... and The Bay
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Nagorno-Karabakh
Margaret Kimberley - Editor for Black Agenda Report | Obama's Legacy of Lies
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer | Democrats Not Reaching Working Class Americans
The farmers in India have been protesting their government for weeks. Modi has determined the government should no longer middleman pricing of crops between the farmers and the corporations. Journalist Lakshmi Sarah joins the show for the first time to give us a rundown of the protests that have trickled over into San Francisco.
The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continues since the solution left many people with no homes. International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda gives us an update.
It has become clear that no matter which side of the fence you are on politically, the driving force behind policy is not the citizen's needs. Editor for Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberley explains her piece entitled "Obama's Legacy of Lies." Former congressional staffer Joel Segal talks about how democrats are not concerned with the working class, but instead corporations.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)