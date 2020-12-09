Searching for Democracy in the US

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the continued fight between true democracy and the establishment. During the show, the guys examine numerous issues that prove "the people" are not the masses.

Guests:

Mark Frost - Economist and Professor | Democracy Is The Rule of the Politician

Leo Flores - Political Analyst and Latin America Campaign Coordinator at Code Pink | MSM Misinformation About VZ Elections

The Convo Couch - Progressive Talk Show Hosts Pasta and Fiorella | Establishment Dems Ok With Tanden?

Many people have questioned the United State's claim of democracy for many years. Some argue the country has never had a true democracy because at every point in its history, a major group has been blocked from constitutional rights. Economist Mark Frost joins the show to discuss the latest demographic to be oppressed as a result of the pandemic.

Mainstream media has many citizens convinced when it puts the establishment spin on international news. Although social media sites are struggling in the fight to remain autonomous against Congress, the sites have allowed independent journalist and live footage to give more citizens raw content. Leo Flores is the Latin America Campaign Coordinator at Code Pink. He comes on the show to discuss the truth about the Venezuelan elections.

Projected President-elect Joe Biden and his cabinet picks is a whole topic. People were dancing in the streets to know Donald Trump would not be returning. But as the cabinet picks emerge, many are now focusing on that. Pasta and Fiorella, hosts of The Convo Couch, come back on the show to discuss Biden's latest recruit, Neera Tanden.

