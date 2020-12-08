Biden Builds the Ultimate War Hawk Cabinet

Guests:
Danny Sjursen - Director of the new Eisenhower Media Network | Biden's "Hawk-ish" Cabinet Picks
Jim Jatras - Attorney and Former US Diplomat | #StopTheSteal - To Be Continued
Ted Rall - Syndicated Columnist | Biden: Ideological Diversity Not Allowed
As the projected president-elect Joe Biden reveals his cabinet picks, it is becoming clear that the swamp was not drained. The roles are being filled with classic establishment personnel. Director of EMN Danny Sjursen explains the red flags he has observed with the cabinet picks. Political cartoonist Ted Rall makes the point that ideological diversity within a Biden administration is naturally prohibited.
Obviously, a large number of voters believe the election was stolen from Trump. Even more interestingly, many people believe there is still a chance the results could be overturned. Attorney Jim Jatras gives his take on the controversial 2020 Presidential Elections.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)