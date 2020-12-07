Countries are Telling the US to "MYOB"

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan discuss the numerous countries taking a stand against US bullying. China, Iran and Mexico have explicitly denounced US strongarm tactics.

Guests:

Garland Nixon - CoHost of The Critical Hour | Reporting LIVE From Venezuela

Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | Iran Knew Israel Was Up To Something

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst | Brexit Update

Kim Iversen - Independent Journalist and YouTube Host | Fauci: Nothing Will Change Post Vaccine

Venezuela has been suffering under intense US sanctions for years. The country is a victim of its natural resources. Cohost of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon is reporting live from Venezuela to give us an on-the-ground report of what it's like in the country.

Iran is another country that the US attempts to control and strongarm with no regard. The top Iranian nuclear scientist was assassinated in the middle of the street by the Israelis. Veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier explains the history between the two nations and what happens next.

The UK has been toying with Brexit for so many years now it is hard to keep up with the latest developments. The EU and UK remain divided over the trade deal. Geopolitical analyst Ian Shilling lives in the UK. He tells us exactly what is going on.

Whether you believe in COVID or not, the numbers show that large amounts of people are dying outside of the normal ranges. Whether you trust the vaccine or not is a whole different discussion. Independent journalist Kim Iversen discusses recent Fauci comments concerning the COVID vaccine.

