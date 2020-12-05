Trump Still Fighting for The Oval Office

Guests:
Garland Nixon - CoHost of The Critical Hour | Reporting LIVE From Venezuela
Stephen Lendman - Geopolitical Analyst | Trump Was Right??
Teodrose Fikre - CoFounder of Ghion Journal | Ethiopia Explained
The Convo Couch - Hosts Fiorella Isabel and Craig Jardula | The Fight For Free and Fair Elections
Venezuela is a country extremely rich in natural resources. Because of this, the United States has pulled out all of its tricks trying to get control of the region. Cohost of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon traveled there and comes on the show to report on what he has observed.
The 2020 presidential election is looking really sketchy as more information surfaces regarding the details of the discrepancies. Geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman joins the show to explain his perspective on Trump's election fight. Hosts from The Convo Couch Fiorella Isabel and Craig Jardula argue the results are a sham.
The dispute in the Tigray region of Ethiopia is rightfully receiving a lot of attention. Cofounder of Ghion Journal Teodrose Fikre gives us his analysis on the status of the conflict.
